1 dead, 2 hurt in overnight shooting in Burlington: police

The Brief A 23-year-old man is dead and two juveniles are hurt following a shooting in Burlington. The shooting and investigation prompted a 2-hour delay for local schools. No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.



A man is dead and two juveniles are injured following a shooting Monday night in Burlington.

What we know:

Officers from the Burlington City Police Department were called to the 100 block of Federal Street just before 7 p.m. Monday.

One adult man was taken by ambulance to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, and two juvenile males were airlifted to Cooper Hospital.

Officials later announced that Jerome Chandler, 23, died from his injuries. The two teens are expected to survive, officials added.

Police say a large number of people gathered near the shooting scene, leading to police from multiple departments to respond.

No arrests have been reported.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Local perspective:

As a result of the triple shooting, all Burlington City Schools will open on a 2-hour delay, according to the district.