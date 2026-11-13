18-year-old fatally shot from close range overnight in Philadelphia

The Brief An 18-year-old was shot and killed overnight Thursday in Philadelphia. The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of 41st and Cambridge streets. No arrests have been reported.



An 18-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot several times overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 41st and Cambridge streets around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found an 18-year-old man laying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought the Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators collected five spent shell casings at the crime scene, several of which were near the victim's body.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation at this time. Police have not shared a description of a possible suspect.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.