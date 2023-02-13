Report: Eagles Lane Johnson to undergo surgery on torn adductor this week

article

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson will reportedly have surgery later this week to repair a torn adductor.

Johnson suffered the injury in the team’s Christmas Eve loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He delayed surgery so that he could play through the playoffs – ultimately helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

The day after the big game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Johnson would undergo surgery this week, now that the season is over, and he has time to recover.

Despite missing two regular season games with that injury, Johnson was named to the AP NFL All-Pro team, alongside Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Johnson is expected to once again bolster what was a dominant Eagles offensive line next season. The rest of the line could look slightly different with Kelce reportedly expected to consider retirement once again this offseason and right guard Issac Seumalo expected to become a free agent.