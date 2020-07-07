Report: Florida teen attended large event, treated with hydroxychloroquine before COVID-19 death

The parents of a 17-year-old Fort Myers girl gave their daughter hydroxychloroquine before taking her to the hospital to get treatment for COVID-19, according to a report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and WINK News.

Soon after attending a large church function with more than 100 others, 17-year-old Carsyn Davis was diagnosed with COVID-19. She died after being hospitalized.

First Assembly of God Church in south Fort Myers told WINK News about 140 teens and adults attended a youth service on June 10. A person at church said Carsyn was in attendance at the event. They said the church has stopped holding large events amid the recent spike in Florida's COVID-19 cases.

FDLE's report said Carsyn developed symptoms of COVID-19 June 13. On June 19, her mother reportedly used Carsyn’s grandfather’s home oxygen machine to treat Carsyn when she appeared gray.

FDLE said Carsyn’s parents also treated her with azithromycin, more commonly known as a Z-Pak, and gave the teen hydroxychloroquine before taking her to the hospital.

Carsyn Davis

WINK News reports Carsyn received plasma therapy June 20 and June 21. On June 22, her parents reportedly declined intubation and Carsyn died June 23.

It’s unclear if Carsyn had a prescription for hydroxychloroquine.

On a memorial Facebook page, the family says she fought health challenges since the age of two, including cancer and a rare autoimmune disorder.

WINK News reached out to Carsyn’s mother about the report, but had not heard back at the time of this writing.