Reports of black panther roaming New Jersey town unfounded, police say

Police in Atlantic County, New Jersey put to rest reports that a black panther was loose and roaming the area.

In an update posted on the Hamilton Township Police Department Facebook page Friday afternoon, officials stated they were aware of reports of a black panther roaming the Weymouth section of the township.

Police say they responded to a call Thursday afternoon after someone reported seeing a "black coyote or large feline in the woods."

After a search, police instead located a large black dog belonged to a local resident.

Police say they have continued to investigate the reports, but at this time, all reports about a black panther in the area have been unsubstantiated.