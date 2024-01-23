Ryan Gosling calls out Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscars snubs: 'There is no Ken without Barbie'

Ryan Gosling has expressed is disdain after receiving a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in "Barbie," but not his colleagues Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig who many credit as the backbone for the film.

Gosling said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter that "There is no Ken without Barbie."

"There is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film," Gosling continued. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

He continued: "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic,)

The film which was the highest-grossing movie of 2023 received a total of eight nominations including America Ferrera for supporting actress.

Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumback were also nominated for best adapted screenplay and the movie was also nominated for best picture.

Many took to social media to accuse Robbie and Gerwig's snubs on sexism.

"Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, "Oscar nomination goes to … Ken."

"The joke I made to my wife walking out of BARBIE: ‘Watch Gosling get nominated and Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie get shut out’ … just happened," wrote sports host Joey Wright. "The Academy needs a REAL man in the mirror moment because the whole idea and premise of Barbie completely flew over their heads."

Another person wrote, "So the whole point of the barbie movie was to empower women and show that we are strong and capable in a very male dominated world, yet the leading actress and director wasn’t nominated for an Oscar???? Tell me you didn’t understand the meaning of the film without telling me."

A third claimed, "Hollywood hates women, they saw that #Barbie won the year by making THE MOST money at the box office, so this is their way of humbling her. That’s right, I said it."

"Greta Gerwig snubbed for Best Director?" wrote TV host Julie Stewart-Binks. "How is this even possible? Margot Robbie not nominated, but Ryan Gosling is? Did anyone even understand the plot of the highest grossing movie of all-time?"

Gerwig was previously nominated for best director for "Lady Bird," and missing out for "Little Women" was even a snub.

Unfortunately many will likely point to Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall") for taking Gerwig’s spot, but let’s not pit two great female directors against one another.

If it’s any consolation to Gerwig, last year’s blockbuster directors were also shut out of this category — neither James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water") nor Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") made it in.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.