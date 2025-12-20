Eagles clinch NFC East title with 29-18 win over Commanders

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East title on Saturday night. The Birds beat the Washington Commanders 29-18. The Eagles became the first team to win back-to-back NFC East titles since 2004.



The Philadelphia Eagles secured the NFC East title for the second straight year as they took down the Washington Commanders by a score of 29 to 18.

Eagles clinch NFC East

What we know:

The defending Super Bowl champions punched their ticket to the playoffs on Saturday night. With the title, the Eagles became the first team in more than 20 years to win the division in consecutive seasons.

The last time that happened was when the Eagles won four straight division crowns from 2001 to 2004.

The Eagles went into halftime Saturday down just a field goal, after kicker Jake Elliot missed three kicks in the first half, though one was taken back due to a penalty.

The Birds took the lead on their first drive of the second half and didn’t look back.

Running back Tank Bigsby sealed the deal with a 22-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns en route to the win Saturday. Running back Saquon Barkley had his third 100-yard rushing game.

Punches flew late in the game, after the Eagles attempted a two-point conversion up 17. Eagles right guard Tyler Steen, Commanders safety Quan Martin and Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were all ejected.

NFL playoff picture

Dig deeper:

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams have also secured a spot in the playoffs. In the AFC, the Denver Broncos have also punched their playoff ticket.

What's next:

Many of the playoff spots have yet to be decided, but if the season were to end today, the Eagles would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC and would host the No. 6 seeded San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs.

First, though, the Birds face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Dec. 28, and round out the season with the Commanders coming to Philly on Jan. 4.