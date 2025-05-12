Salute to Service: Phillies, Toyota surprise retired Army corporal in Delco

It’s not the Monday he expected to have, but it’s surely one he deserves.

Retired Army Corporal David Billingsley was surprised at his Upper Chichester home by the Phillies organization and Toyota.

They rolled out the red carpet, which was lined with family, friends, and neighbors, to honor Billingsley for his service to our country.

What they're saying:

Scott Palmer, of the Phillies, says, "We’re here to tip our hats to you, Cpl. Billingsley!"

A convoy led by the Phillie Phanatic, followed by police, EMS and fellow Warriors Watch riders gave a salute to Billingsley and warmly welcomed him to Delco.

He and his wife moved into their home 46 days ago.

Billingsley shared, "I had no idea any of this was taking place. None. I don’t feel any of this is necessary for me."

Dave remains humble and committed despite suffering a tragic injury while on duty. He regularly volunteers with several organizations that support veterans, including Team Foster and Warriors Watch, which were both involved in Monday's salute.

Corporal Billingsley’s wife, Kim, tells us, "He’s the ear for a lot of soldiers that came back with some dark demons. People don’t realize that people can’t come back from seeing such ugliness that we’re not raised with in this country and they can't turn that off and on."

Dave’s dedication is recognized by fellow veteran Erica Liermann, who showed up to support him.

Liermann says, "Dave is the kind of guy who will pay attention and notice when you haven't been active or if you sound stressed. There was a time when I said, ‘Oh,I'm just overwhelmed,’ and he said, ‘You’re never alone. Call me any day, any time of night.’"

"It’s just something that is in us to make sure no veteran is ever forgotten, left behind," Billingsley said.

Billingsley was gifted a personalized Phillies jersey and another surprise: an invitation to throw out the first pitch at the Phillies "Salute to Service" game on Saturday.

"I think he thought somebody else deserved it more, but I can’t thank you guys enough that you honored him," said Kim. "I couldn’t be prouder."