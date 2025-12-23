SEPTA schedule: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day service changes

article

The Brief SEPTA will operate on modified schedules on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most Metro and Regional Rail service will run on Christmas Eve, while Christmas Day service will follow Sunday schedules. Riders are encouraged to check schedules in advance and allow extra travel time.



SEPTA is reminding riders to plan ahead as holiday service changes take effect on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across the transit system.

Christmas Eve service (Dec. 24)

On Christmas Eve, Metro and Regional Rail will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Some bus routes will run on a modified weekday schedule, while all other bus routes will operate at weekday service levels without school trips.

SEPTA says riders should check individual route schedules before traveling.

Christmas Day service (Dec. 25)

On Christmas Day, Metro and bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Bus Route 204 will not operate on Christmas Day.

All Regional Rail lines will run on special Christmas Day schedules.

No service will operate on the Cynwyd Line.

SEPTA says Regional Rail riders should review line-specific changes before heading out.

Customer service and trip planning

SEPTA’s Customer Service will be open:

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Riders can also use the SEPTA app to plan trips, check schedules and view service alerts.

Festive transit returns

SEPTA is also debuting Festibuses for the first time this holiday season. Decorated buses and trolleys will be picking up passengers through Wednesday, Dec. 31, adding a festive touch to holiday travel.