Severe storms and heavy rain threat move into Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The Brief A massive, slow-moving cold front stretching from the Central Plains to the Northeast is pushing severe weather into the Mid-Atlantic region. Pennsylvania faces severe weather risks, with damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and heavy downpours threatening to cause localized flooding. Deep tropical moisture pulled up from the Gulf of Mexico is fueling the storm system as it moves east.



A massive cold front stretching across a 1,000-mile corridor of the country is tracking eastward, bringing the threat of severe weather, damaging winds, and flash flooding to Pennsylvania and the broader Mid-Atlantic region.

What's driving the storms

What we know:

The multi-state weather system is being powered by a slow-moving cold front that is tapping into deep tropical moisture pulled northward from the Gulf of Mexico, according to FOX Weather.

As the front pushes east, it creates prime conditions for strong to severe thunderstorm development across Pennsylvania and neighboring states.

Rain expected through Friday. (FOX Weather)

What to expect in Pennsylvania and NJ

Parts of western and central Pennsylvania face a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat, with the primary danger being damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph and isolated severe cells.

As the system shifts into the Mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians, the combination of heavy downpours and saturated ground increases the likelihood of flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. A Level 2 out of 4 flood risk covers portions of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Flash flood threat for Thursday. (FOX Weather)

What's next:

The cold front will continue to track across the Mid-Atlantic, bringing unsettled weather and periods of heavy rain. Residents across the region are advised to keep an eye on local radar, secure loose outdoor items ahead of high winds, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.