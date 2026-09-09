Police recover 3 stolen cars after overnight thefts in Mayfair

The Brief Three cars were stolen and later recovered by police after a series of vehicle thefts overnight. Police were called to the 800 block of Rowland Avenue around 2:20 a.m. for reports of car thefts. No arrests have been made and no arrests have been reported.



Police recovered three cars believed to have been stolen during a late-night vehicle heist in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

Police respond to vehicle thefts

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Rowland Avenue around 2:20 a.m. for reports of car thefts in progress.

When police arrived, investigators say they saw an SUV with its doors open and several men fleeing in different directions. Three cars believed to have been stolen fled toward Rowland Avenue and Welsh Road, including a Mazda that clipped the front of a police car as it drove away.

A stolen Honda and Acura were later found abandoned and disabled on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue. The SUV that police first spotted while responding to the call was left at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any video of the incident and have not shared a description of the suspects involved.

Police have not recovered the stolen Mazda that struck the police car.