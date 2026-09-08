Temple University cancels record $55M donation, trustee resigns during allegations

The Brief Christopher M. Barnett resigned from Temple University's Board of Trustees due to health issues and serious allegations he denies. Temple and Barnett agreed to end his $55 million gift, the largest in university history, announced in October 2025. Temple's fundraising hit a record $159 million in fiscal year 2026, despite ending Barnett's commitment.



Christopher M. Barnett has resigned from the Temple University Board of Trustees as he recovers from a life-threatening medical event and faces serious allegations he denies, according to a letter posted Tuesday, September 8, 2026, from board chair Mitchell L. Morgan and President John Fry. Temple and Barnett have also mutually agreed to terminate his $55 million philanthropic commitment announced in October 2025.

What we know:

The university stated it learned about the allegations against Barnett only in recent days and determined that these actions were necessary.

Barnett has denied the allegations and intends to "defend vigorously," according to the letter. He reportedly "expressed a desire to avoid any negative impact on Temple and, in keeping with such desire, has cooperated with the university through this difficult process," Morgan and Fry said.

The $55 million commitment included naming the College of Public Health and other campus spaces and programs, but no payments were yet due. The agreement, announced last fall, was the largest philanthropic pledge in Temple's history.

University leaders said ending the gift was based on "careful deliberation" and determined it was not in Temple's best interest to proceed.

The impact on the College of Public Health and fundraising momentum

Temple acknowledged the news may be disappointing for students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the College of Public Health.

"CPH remains one of Temple’s strongest academic units. As one of the largest colleges of its kind in the nation, its reputation and momentum will continue to grow," Morgan and Fry said. They noted the college's presence in Paley Hall as a sign of its continued prioritization.

Despite ending Barnett's pledge, Temple saw a record fundraising year with $159 million raised in fiscal year 2026.

"That record reflects the extraordinary confidence of our alumni, donors and friends in Temple and our future," the letter stated.

The backstory:

The $55 million commitment was announced in October 2025 and represented a major milestone for the university.

What we don't know:

The details and nature of the allegations facing Barnett and his company are not specified in the university's announcement. It is also unclear what process will follow regarding the vacated board seat or if any future gifts are planned to replace the rescinded pledge.