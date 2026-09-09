Pilot hurt after plane crash in Montgomery County; fuel leak investigated: officials

The Brief A small plane crashed Wednesday evening at Heritage Field Airport in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. The pilot was hospitalized but alert and talking after the crash, according to first responders. The airport remains closed as crews work to remove the plane and investigate the incident.



A single-engine plane crashed at Heritage Field Airport in Limerick Township just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, sending one person to the hospital, according to Limerick's fire chief.

What we know:

Just after 7:00 p.m., reports came in of a plane crash in Limerick Township.

SKYFOX was live over the scene at Heritage Field Airport located on the 3300 block of West Ridge Pike.

"We got reports the pilot was trapped in the plane. On our arrival, they were pulling him out. So there was no extrication needed by the fire department," said Limerick Township Fire Chief Ken Shuler.

Emergency crews arrived to find the plane upside down off the side of the runway and leaking fuel. The fire chief said the airport staff was already pulling the pilot from the wreck and no extrication by firefighters was needed.

The fire department remained on scene to assist and monitor the fuel leak to make sure no fire started.

The pilot was taken to Reading Trauma Center, officials say.

Officials say the FAA and NTSB have been contacted, and Limerick police are investigating the cause of the crash.

What's next:

The plane remained upside down as of Wednesday night.

"The airport is still closed until they get this plane out of the way. But in the meantime, we're just standing by until they operate the plane because there is a fuel leak out of the one wing," said the fire chief.

Emergency crews are working to right the plane and resolve the fuel leak to prevent a fire.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear why the plane crashed. Officials have not released details on the pilot's current condition beyond being alert and talking at the scene.