Shapiro calls out 'obsessed' Trump after being called 'highly overrated Jewish governor’

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 22, 2024 2:03pm EDT
Josh Shapiro
FOX 29 Philadelphia
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 21: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO - Gov. Josh Shapiro took aim at Donald Trump during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

The Pennsylvania governor said Trump wants to "take away our rights and our freedoms," prompting a social media response from the former president.

"The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech [at the Democratic National Convention] talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President," Trump said.

He went on to say that the governor "has done nothing for Israel, and never will."

When asked about Trump's statement Thursday morning, Shapiro blasted the Republican nominee for being "obsessed" with spewing hatred.

"I think it’s clear over the last few years, Donald Trump is obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to spew hate and division in our politics," Shaprio said, according to the Associated Press.

The White House also issued a statement, saying "it is antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful to attack a fellow American by calling out their Jewish faith in a derogatory way, or perpetuating the centuries-old smear of ‘dual loyalty.’"