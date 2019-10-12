Sheriff's officer surprises boy, 6, with new Halloween costume after family loses home in fire

article

Batman would definitely approve.

One kindhearted sheriff's officer in North Carolina wanted to ensure a local boy could enjoy a “normal as possible” Halloween after the child’s family lost their home and belongings in a devastating fire. The deputy surprised the youngster with a Batman costume to replace the outfit destroyed in the blaze.

On Monday morning, a Hendersonville County RV went up in flames while the family of Damon, 6, took to youngster to school, WLOS reports.

“I’ve seen a lot in the past, and this, just to see kids without, it really bothers you,” Capt. Tim Griffin of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said of the incident.

The replacement outfit, meanwhile, was a big hit with the youngster. "I got a utility belt, and a cape and a mask. He’s my favorite super hero,” Damon proudly told WLOS. (Edneyville Fire and Rescue)

After the fire overtook their home, leaving nothing but a “charred frame,” little Damon mentioned something that particularly struck Griffin as heartbreaking, the law enforcement officer said.

“He brought up his Batman Halloween costume. He hoped it wasn’t in the RV, and his grandmother kind of looked over at me and told me that it was,” Griffin recalled.

Inspired, the deputy made a trip to Walmart in search of the same costume for the boy, later presenting him with the all-important ensemble for All Hallow’s Eve.

“I just told him that sheriff’s deputies need all the Batmans, so that we can get out here helping fight crime,” he recalled.

In a larger sense, Griffin said that the impromptu Halloween surprise was simply the right thing to do.

“You see a lot of bad, and you get a chance to maybe put a little bit of good into a bad situation. It’s nice to be able to do that once in a while,” Griffin mused.

Reps for the Edneyville Fire and Rescue later shared the story to Facebook, in a post that has since been liked over 700 times and shared more than 90 times.

Commenters praised Griffin as an officer with a “heart of gold” who has always “gone above and beyond for the people of Henderson County.”

“This kid will always remember you,” one user said.

“Thank you so much for the very nice recognition,” the deputy wrote back to commenters. “Sure didn’t expect it. I just wanted the little boy to have his Halloween to be as normal as possible after losing everything he had,” he said, additionally thanking first responders from the Edneyville and Dana fire departments for their bravery in responding to the blaze.

