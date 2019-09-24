Shootout in North Philadelphia leaves man, teen boy wounded

article

A shootout in North Philadelphia left a man and a teenager wounded Monday night.

The shots rang out around 7 p.m on the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue. Authorities say t's not clear if the wounded people were targeted or innocent bystanders.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the back, while a 16-year-old boy was hit in the shoulder. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

Surveillance video shows two groups of men were involved in the shootout. Two men are seen firing numerous shots from inside a Chinese food take-out business, and roughly two dozen shell casings were found scattered on the ground.

A stray bullet also shattered the rear window of a minivan that was passing by with four women and an infant inside. They were not hurt.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.