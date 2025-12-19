Philadelphia weather: Temperatures to tumble in wake of soaking showers on Friday

The Brief Soaking showers will last throughout the morning on Friday with balmy temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will tumble in the wake of the rain on Friday afternoon, causing freezing concerns. A pleasant winter weekend is ahead, with seasonable temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.



Drenching downpours soaked the Philadelphia area on Friday morning with balmy temperatures that will tumble, causing freezing concerns on wet surfaces.

What we know:

Forecasters expect heavy showers to continue to move through the Philadelphia area throughout the morning with a possible rumble of thunder.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the showers will begin to wind down around 11 a.m. and whipping winds will also hit a lull.

Temperatures will tumble in the wake of the rain, causing freezing concerns for wet areas that are left untreated.

Forecasters say high winds will return in the afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 50 MPH in some places.

What's next:

After a messy Friday, conditions will greatly improve for the weekend in Philadelphia.

Temperatures will become more seasonable on Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.

A chill will return to start the week on Monday, and a chance of flurries is possible by midweek.