Sixers' G James Harden reportedly picks up $35.6 option to work on trade scenarios

article

The Philadelphia 76ers are exploring trade scenarios with All-Star guard James Harden after he exercised his $35.6M option on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"It's expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia," Wojnaroski said via Twitter. He adds that the Clippers and Knicks are expected to show interest in the former MVP.

Harden, who will turn 34 in August, was acquired by Philadelphia in February 2022 in a deal that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.

In 79 games with the Sixers, Harden averaged 21 points in 37 minutes.