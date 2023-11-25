Small Business Saturday: holiday shoppers turn to small businesses for unique, local gifts

It’s a movement designed to lift the profile of small shops during the holiday season, in a way that encourages shoppers to skip the big box stores and malls and instead shop small and local.

"A lot of small businesses here, in Manayunk, they are also community members, so it’s kind of that give and take," Caitlin Marsilii explained. "They live here, they’re community members. Manayunk wouldn’t be Manayunk without our businesses."

And, Main Street in Manayunk always has something for everyone.

LILA Philadelphia is one of the more than 50 small businesses in Manayunk offering deals on Small Business Saturday.

"I fee like small businesses are the hearts of communities," Co-owner of LILA Philadelphia, Laura Anne Lampru, said.

LILA is a combination of Laura and her sister, Lisa, names. The Greek sisters store sells international fashion with bold colors and unique designs. "We’ve gone through a lot of highs, obviously, a lot of lows, with flooding, pandemics. But, this community is just amazing to be in."