Small businesses struggle to stay afloat amid coronavius shutdown

Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat as the coronavirus shutdown continues.

This time of year, the batting cages at Top Lumber Academy in Holmes would normally be packed with players and coaches. Six weeks ago, that came to a screeching halt.

“We have a short season just like they do down the shore. And we have to make that money in that time and with this hitting us right in the middle of the busy season it really hurts,” owner Dave Kowalski told FOX 29.

The owners say help promised from Washington hasn’t made it to Delco. According to the owners, every small business loan or government grant they’ve been eligible for hasn’t come through for one reason or another.

“From the first time we heard small businesses we were getting some assistance we thought that was us. We didn’t think we had to be a multi-billion dollar company to get that assistance,” owner Len Montano said.

Many small businesses applied for funding under the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, but that money dried up within a few days. Around the same time, the Small Business Administration stopped accepting loan applications, which left many business owners scrambling.

“Can’t get a hold of anybody. Unemployment is busy. Some of these places, they said 10 days, two weeks to get back to you, and it’s been five or six weeks now. Nothing," Todd Wenger said.

Wenger owns a Chester County construction company. Four of his employees would be building home additions this week, but instead, they've been laid off. He's hoping Congress does something to help them.

"What are they going to do? They can’t even connect the dots on the first package. So what’s the second going to be. Yes, I have hope but that’s all I got right now," he said.

