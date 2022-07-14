Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain

Rapper Snoop Dogg poked fun at the president with a picture he posted on Instagram of a weed strain called "Sleepy Joe OG."

The photo posted earlier this week of the "premium cannabis" package shows a picture of President Joe Biden drawn in a similar artistic style to the iconic Obama poster created by artist Shepard Fairey.

The musician’s post quickly went viral amassing more than 621,000 likes as of July 14.

"WHERE AM I???" the package reads.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump. Snoop Dogg has also been active in campaigning for the Los Angeles mayoral race.

In May, the artist endorsed real estate developer Rick Caruso.

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson reported rapper Snoop Dogg called Caruso the "real deal" in the billionaire's push to lead the city of Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg also pointed out the fact that Caruso had been active in the L.A. community for decades. Snoop Dogg isn't always linked to politics, but for many who follow pop culture, the hip-hop icon's legacy is often synonymous with Southern California.

