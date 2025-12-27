Snow totals: How much fell around Philadelphia overnight Saturday?
PHILADELPHIA - Light wintry precipitation — including snow, sleet and freezing rain — was reported across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware overnight into Saturday, Dec. 27, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Below are snow totals reported as of 9 a.m. Saturday, along with a snapshot of freezing rain and sleet reports from the same update.
Snow totals in the Philadelphia region
Philadelphia
- Philadelphia International Airport: 0.3"
- Rittenhouse Square: 0.2"
Bucks County
- Langhorne: 0.6"
- Furlong: 0.5"
- Fricks: 0.3"
- Souderton (near Bucks/Montco line): 0.3"
Montgomery County
- Stowe: 1.2"
- Skippack: 1.0"
- East Norriton: 0.6"
- Penn Wynne: 0.4"
- Willow Grove: 0.3"
Delaware County
- Swarthmore area: 0.4"
- Chester County
- Kimberton: 0.6"
- West Chester: 0.2"
Berks County
- Fleetwood: 0.5"
- Reading area / airport: 0.3"
South Jersey snow totals
Camden County
- Barrington: 0.5"
- Burlington County
- Mount Holly / Mount Laurel / Westampton: 0.4"
- Columbus: 0.3"
Coastal South Jersey
- Atlantic City area: trace reported
- Ocean County spots (Barnegat Twp, Bayville, Point Pleasant Beach): 0.4"–0.5"
Higher totals northwest of Philadelphia
- Canadensis (Monroe County): 1.9"
- Mount Pocono area: 1.5"
- Wescosville (Lehigh County): 0.7"
- Lehigh Valley International Airport: 0.5"
Freezing rain and sleet reports
Even where snow totals stayed low, ice and sleet were also reported — which can be the bigger issue for travel.
Freezing rain totals
- Philadelphia Northeast: 0.22"
- Doylestown: 0.21"
- Wilmington: 0.15"
- Trenton: 0.35"
- Reading: 0.09"
Sleet totals
- Jamison: 1.0"
- Willow Grove area: 0.5"
- West Chester: 0.3"
What's next:
The National Weather Service noted these were reports as of 9 a.m. Saturday, and totals can continue to change as additional measurements come in. Even small snow totals can cause problems when mixed with sleet or freezing rain — especially on untreated roads, bridges and sidewalks.
