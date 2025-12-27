Snow totals: How much fell around Philadelphia overnight Saturday?

The Brief Light snow, sleet and some freezing rain moved through the Philadelphia region overnight into Saturday, Dec. 27. As of 9 a.m., most reported snow totals around the city were a few tenths of an inch, with higher totals northwest of Philadelphia. Some spots also reported freezing rain and sleet, which can create slick roads and sidewalks.



Light wintry precipitation — including snow, sleet and freezing rain — was reported across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware overnight into Saturday, Dec. 27, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Below are snow totals reported as of 9 a.m. Saturday, along with a snapshot of freezing rain and sleet reports from the same update.

Snow totals in the Philadelphia region

Philadelphia

Philadelphia International Airport: 0.3"

Rittenhouse Square: 0.2"

Bucks County

Langhorne: 0.6"

Furlong: 0.5"

Fricks: 0.3"

Souderton (near Bucks/Montco line): 0.3"

Montgomery County

Stowe: 1.2"

Skippack: 1.0"

East Norriton: 0.6"

Penn Wynne: 0.4"

Willow Grove: 0.3"

Delaware County

Swarthmore area: 0.4"

Chester County

Kimberton: 0.6"

West Chester: 0.2"

Berks County

Fleetwood: 0.5"

Reading area / airport: 0.3"

South Jersey snow totals

Camden County

Barrington: 0.5"

Burlington County

Mount Holly / Mount Laurel / Westampton: 0.4"

Columbus: 0.3"

Coastal South Jersey

Atlantic City area: trace reported

Ocean County spots (Barnegat Twp, Bayville, Point Pleasant Beach): 0.4"–0.5"

Higher totals northwest of Philadelphia

Canadensis (Monroe County): 1.9"

Mount Pocono area: 1.5"

Wescosville (Lehigh County): 0.7"

Lehigh Valley International Airport: 0.5"

Freezing rain and sleet reports

Even where snow totals stayed low, ice and sleet were also reported — which can be the bigger issue for travel.

Freezing rain totals

Philadelphia Northeast: 0.22"

Doylestown: 0.21"

Wilmington: 0.15"

Trenton: 0.35"

Reading: 0.09"

Sleet totals

Jamison: 1.0"

Willow Grove area: 0.5"

West Chester: 0.3"

What's next:

The National Weather Service noted these were reports as of 9 a.m. Saturday, and totals can continue to change as additional measurements come in. Even small snow totals can cause problems when mixed with sleet or freezing rain — especially on untreated roads, bridges and sidewalks.