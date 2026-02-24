South Jersey baby born at 1 pound goes home after 285 days in NICU

The Brief A 9-month-old girl who was born at 24 weeks and weighed just one pound is heading home after 285 days in the NICU at Virtua Voorhees. Her mother, Chi Obufor, says faith and family helped them through the difficult journey. Myla’s doctor, Len Goldsmith, also cared for her mother as a preemie nearly 30 years ago.



A baby girl born extremely premature at just 24 weeks and weighing one pound is finally heading home after spending 285 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Virtua Voorhees.

A long NICU journey for baby Myla and her family

What we know:

Myla was born after her mother, Chi Obufor, experienced complications during her pregnancy and went to the hospital, where doctors discovered her water membranes were bulging. Ten days later, Myla was delivered weighing only one pound.

Obufor said, "It was hard seeing how small she was, I don’t think I realized the severity of the situation until I finally saw her in her incubator." She described the challenges of Myla’s underdeveloped organs, especially her lungs, and the emotional toll of having a baby in the NICU.

Obufor said she relied on hope, faith, and support from both her family and the hospital staff, who became like family during the months of treatments and therapies.

Celebrating milestones and a special connection with Myla’s doctor

Why you should care: Myla’s story is not only about her survival but also about a unique connection—her doctor, Len Goldsmith, was also her mother’s doctor when she was born prematurely nearly 30 years ago. Goldsmith said, "It’s never happened before. I don’t know any colleagues to which it’s happened it’s very surreal. It’s a very fulfilling experience."

Obufor said seeing Goldsmith again brought her peace during the difficult journey. "The day he walked into the room for the consultation, my mom’s eyes lit up…and she was like that’s him," said Obufor. "Seeing how happy and excited she was gave me peace of mind in knowing I’m exactly where I need to be."

Now 9 months old and weighing nearly 14 pounds, Myla was celebrated by hospital staff as she left the NICU for the first time.

Myla’s future and family’s gratitude

Myla will continue to be monitored by specialists, but her doctors say she has shown remarkable strength.

Goldsmith said, "She’s tough as nails. She was very sick and critically ill for quite some time but she rose to every challenge and she’s consistently improved over time."

Obufor said, "We’re just gonna be mom and baby.. no longer mom and checking vital signs or connected to wires and stuff like that so I’m excited for that part." Myla’s grandmother, Grace Obufor, said, "It couldn’t have been if it wasn’t God. So I give all glory to God."

The family expressed joy and gratitude for the care Myla received and the support from the hospital staff throughout the journey.