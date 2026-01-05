South Jersey native and Brewers prospect Frank Cairone hospitalized after serious car accident

article

A South Jersey native and highly regarded pitching prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers was hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident in Franklinville this weekend, the team announced.

What we know:

Frank Cairone, an 18-year-old left-handed pitcher and former standout at Delsea Regional High School, was injured in a vehicle crash Friday night in Franklinville, Gloucester County, according to the Brewers and multiple reports.

Cairone was flown to Atlantic City Medical Center following the accident and is currently receiving care there with his family by his side, though his exact condition has not been publicly released.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Cairone 68th overall in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville. He is ranked among the organization’s top prospects as a left-handed pitcher.

Frank Cairone ranked 26 for Prospect Rankings of Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. (https://www.mlb.com/milb/prospects/brewers/)

A South Jersey talent

Cairone drew attention from scouts with his strong senior season, striking out 94 batters in 44 innings and showcasing a fastball that touched the mid-90s, helping propel him onto MLB radars before he signed with the Brewers and passed on a college commitment.

He had spent part of the summer and fall at the Brewers’ complex in Arizona in preparation for his professional career and was expected to make progress toward his major league debut in 2026.

Team response

In a statement, the Brewers said they are thinking of Cairone and his family during this difficult time and will provide updates on his condition as more information becomes available.