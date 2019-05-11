Spotted eagle ray pups born at Discovery Cove

Two spotted eagle ray pups were born at Discovery Cove, the park announced on Wednesday.

They said that the rays were born on April 2nd. They are receiving around-the-clock veterinary care from the Discovery Cove team, including a successful neonatal wellness exam immediately after birth. This is reportedly the first birth for parents Nerina and Apollo.

"The exciting birth of these eagle ray pups demonstrates our company's commitment to conservation and species survival efforts," said Kyle Miller, President of Discovery Cove Orlando. "We are helping to save this species from extinction and look forward to seeing these pups grow and thrive at Discovery Cove."

Spotted eagle rays are in the fish family, recognized by their flat, wide bodies and spotted coloration. Each spotted eagle ray has its own one-of-a-kind pattern. This marine species is threatened though, making the two eagle ray pups part of the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"The work done by zoological facilities like Discovery Cove is critical for the protection of Spotted Eagle Rays and other animal populations worldwide," said Dr. Candice Dorsey, Senior VP of Conservation, Management and Welfare Sciences at the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan reportedly oversees the population management of select species to maintain healthy and genetically diverse animal populations within the zoo community and to enahnce conservation of the species in the wild.

