'Still have hope': Family announces new search for Dulce Maria Alavez 5 weeks after her disappearance

More than five weeks after the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez, family members will hold a press conference to update their search for the 5-year-old.

Members of Dulce's family will address the public at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from Bridgeton City Park.

Back on September 16th, police say Dulce was abducted while playing on the swings with her brother at the same park. Since then, family members, the public, and investigators have been searching for her relentlessly.

"We still have hope that we will still find her," Dulce's grandmother said to the public to announce a new search.

The new search will be held at Bridgeton City Park at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27. During that event, they will be scouring areas that have not yet been searched and passing out fliers door-to-door to homes in the city.

"I want to thank everybody who has done everything and anything about Dulce Maria,” Dulce's grandmother added. “All the support and love. We are having a very difficult time and just want to thank everybody with helping for Dulce Maria.”

Last week investigators released a sketch of a man they believe may have been a witness to the incident.

The unidentified man in the sketch was reported to have been with one or two children under the age of five.

The person was described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball cap. The person is approximately 5-foot-7 and between 30 and 35 years of age.

"This composite sketch was developed after a witness who recently came forward was able to provide a description," authorities explained on Tuesday afternoon.

A $52,000 reward is being offered for information that will bring Dulce home safely.

Anyone with information regarding the person in the sketch or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez is asked to contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.