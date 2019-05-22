Students sell lemonade to help pay off school district lunch debt

article

Two students in Lexington, North Carolina, spent the day squeezing, serving, and selling lemonade on Saturday, May 18, to raise money to pay off their school district’s student lunch debt.

With the help of mom Erin Hager, Hailey, 13, and Hannah Hager, 11, set up the lemonade stand to raise funds for families who owed money for their children’s unpaid school lunches.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Hailey and Hannah’s school district owed the federal government $41,000 in cafeteria charges.

Hager also set up a Facebook donation page for people who can’t make it to the lemonade stand.