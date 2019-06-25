Study: Millennials, Gen X are lowering the divorce rate

article

New data suggests Generation X and millennials are putting more focus on their own careers, and are being more selective about whom they want to marry.

An analysis by University of Maryland sociology professor Philip Cohen has found Americans between the ages of 23 and 38 are tending to get married and stay married.

The research says they approach relationships very differently from baby boomers, who tended to marry young, get divorced, then remarry.

Both members of Generation X, and especially millennials, are choosier about their partners.

They also tend to tie the knot when they're older, and already have their careers and finances are on track. It all translates into an 18% dip in the divorce rate between the years 2008 and 2016.