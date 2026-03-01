Tow truck driver sought after motorcyclist killed by rolling SUV in Philadelphia

The Brief A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run involving a tow truck. An SUV detached from the tow truck and crashed into the motorcycle. Police say the driver of the tow truck fled the scene.



A motorcyclist is dead after a tow truck incident in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood this weekend, and now police are looking for a driver they say fled the scene.

What we know:

An SUV was being towed on the 4000 block of Frankford Avenue when it suddenly detached around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

The detached SUV then rolled back and crashed into a motorcyclist, who died at a local hospital a short time later. He was later identified as 39-year-old Jason Harvey.

Police say the tow truck driver never stopped, and has yet to be found. The tow truck was located unoccupied in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 1000 block of East Lycoming Avenue.

What's next:

Police say they are in contact with the towing company after the deadly hit-and-run was captured on surveillance footage.