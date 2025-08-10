Suspect drove onto football fields in South Jersey 'intending to cause harm,' police say

The Brief A driver was arrested for driving onto football fields in West Deptford last week. Police say the driver "intended to cause harm." More officers will be deployed to the complex during public events.



Police say a reckless driver was arrested after what could have escalated into a scary situation in West Deptford last week.

What we know:

A vehicle drove onto the field as a large group gathered for football practice at the RiverWinds Complex on Wednesday evening.

The vehicle crashed into a light standard, and the driver was taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief and simple assault.

Police believe the driver's actions were "deliberate and intended to cause harm to individuals at the complex."

Video posted online appears to show the vehicle speeding onto the field until it hits the light and spins out.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials say that Speical Law Enforcement officers will be deployed at the RiverWinds Complex during events and public gatherings to an effort to enhance safety protocols.