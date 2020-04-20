Suzanne Roberts, Philadelphia native, philanthropist, dies at 98 

article

Philadelphia icon and award-winning actress Suzanne Roberts has died of natural causes at the age of 98, her family announced Monday.

Roberts passed away on Monday. She was a beloved actress, TV host, and led a life of leadership in public service using her talents to give back to Philadelphia.

The Roberts family released the following statement.

"Suzanne was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose energy, spirit, humor, kindness and determination were admired by all who knew her. She had an amazing and inspirational life filled with friends and family and so much purpose. The life she shared with her husband Ralph for 72 years was extraordinary. Together, they followed their dreams and gave back to their beloved community by helping so many. Besides Ralph and their extended family, the arts were Suzanne’s greatest passion. An actress herself, she devoted much of her life to supporting the theater and the performing arts and we are incredibly proud of the profound and lasting impact she had on people and organizations across the region both through her philanthropy and her show, “Seeking Solutions.” Suzanne lived a wonderful, long life full of love and adventure. We will miss her greatly.”

Suzanne is survived by four of her five children and their spouses: Catherine R. Clifton and Anthony A. Clifton, Lisa S. Roberts and David Seltzer, Ralph J. Roberts Jr., Brian L. Roberts and Aileen K. Roberts, and Diane Roberts, widow of Ralph and Suzanne’s son Douglas, who passed away in September of 2011. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Susanne’s life will be celebrated after the effects of COVID-19 have passed. We want to express our thanks for all the love and support we have received. She will indeed be missed."

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP