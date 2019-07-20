Rocket launcher discovered at BWI Airport; second found this week
Military equipment was seized at Baltimore Washington International Airport on Thursday – the second such seizure in days – after it was brought back on a military flight by a U.S. Air Force sergeant who kept it as a keepsake.
‘Digital Detox Challenge’: Company wants to pay someone to visit Joshua Tree without any technology
Tired of a routine life and want an escape to nature? A Utah-based company may have the perfect opportunity for you.
Delta pilot arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated
A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested under suspicion of being impaired Tuesday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Philadelphia bound Aer Lingus flight forced to make emergency landing in Dublin after striking a bird
An Aer Lingus flight bound for Philadelphia was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday in Dublin, officials with the airline said.