Man gets 25-50 years for ramming, injuring Plymouth Township police officers

article

The Brief Dalton Janiczek pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison for attempted murder and aggravated assault of law enforcement officers. Janiczek read a note in court expressing remorse and referencing serious mental illness. Two Plymouth Township police officers were injured during a violent confrontation following a police pursuit.



A man was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts including attempted murder and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer in connection with an incident in a Montgomery County hotel parking lot last fall.

Dalton Janiczek, 22, addressed the court, reading a note in which he apologized and spoke about mental illness.

The backstory:

Authorities said Janiczek, of Lower Gwynedd man, was arrested after a confrontation with police that resulted in two officers being hospitalized.

The incident began just before noon on Oct. 24, 2025 when a Whitpain Township police sergeant tried to stop a speeding white Mercedes G-Wagon. About 40 minutes later, Plymouth Township police found the vehicle outside the Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel, where the situation escalated.

Investigators said Janiczek rammed patrol vehicles, accelerated toward an officer, struck him multiple times, and then fled. A short chase ended when the Mercedes crashed head-on into another police vehicle, injuring a second officer. Both injured officers were transported to the hospital and one underwent emergency surgery, officials said.

Dig deeper:

During the sentencing, Janiczek read a note to the court saying he is deeply sorry and that he hopes and prays for a full recovery for the officers. He said he has serious mental illness but did not realize it at the time and is now on medication. Janiczek also told the court he will live with this terrible tragedy for the rest of his life.

Both of the injured officers, and members of their families gave impact statements at Thursday's sentencing.