SS United States will be sunk on Wednesday to become the world's largest artificial reef

The Brief The SS United States will be sunk off the coast of Florida on Wednesday, becoming the world's largest artificial reef. The historic ship is best known for breaking the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952. You can watch the sinking of the SS United States on the FOX LOCAL app or by using the video player above.



The SS United States, a piece of maritime history best known for shattering the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952, will be sunk off the coast of Florida on Wednesday and become the world's largest artificial reef.

How to watch

What we know:

You can livestream the sinking of the SS United States starting at 2 p.m. on the FOX LOCAL app and by using the video player above.

SS United States

The backstory:

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops.

On its maiden voyage, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph.

The ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

She became a reserve ship in 1969, spending her retirement years on Philadelphia's Delaware waterfront.

After several different plans for the ship over the years fell through, it was sold last to Okaloosa County, Florida to become part of the world's largest artifical reef.

With help from tug boats, the ocean liner was pulled down the Delaware River last Friday and out to sea where it voyaged down the East coast and around Florida.

Largest artificial reef

What they're saying:

Plans to make the historic ocean liner the world's largest artificial reef culminated after the vessel was given to Okaloosa County in Florida. The ship, county officials say, had been facing the possibility of being sold for scrap metal after nearly 30 years in Philadelphia.

Okaloosa County closed on an agreement to purchase the SS United States "with the sole purpose of deploying her as an artificial reef to enhance Gulf marine habitat and tourism opportunities."

To prepare the SS United States for its final resting place at the bottom of the ocean, officials say all environmentally unsafe materials have been removed. Holes have been cut in the hull of the ship, and passageways will help allow marine life to thrive.