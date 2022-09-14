Target releases top toy list for 2022 holiday season

article

It’s only mid-September, but it’s never too early to get excited about the holiday season.

Target is getting shoppers excited about the holidays with the release of its annual Bullseye’s Top Toys list. Starting in mid-October, the retail giant announced that FAO Schwarz-branded toys will be available at Target stores, Target.com, and FAO Schwarz locations.

RELATED: Target unveils 50 must-have toys for the holidays

Image of FAO Schwarz ride on train. (Photo courtesy of Target) Expand

Target's new holiday toy collection features over 120 toys ranging in price from $9.99-$149.99, including 50 toys under $20. The retail giant is the latest company to include affordable toys for its new collection. Last month, Walmart released their holiday toy list highlighted by items under $25.

RELATED: Walmart releases 2022 Top Toy List to kick off holiday shopping season

Image of HarperIman Ashton Doll. (Photo courtesy of Target) Expand

"One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a statement. From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we’ve curated our annual list of Bullseye’s Top Toys to create an easy, fun and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list. Simply put, there’s only one place parents and gift givers need to shop for toys this holiday season — and that’s Target."

Target’s Top Toys list 2022

Here’s the full list of toys coming soon to stores:

Inspire New Stories

HarperIman Ashton doll – Exclusive

Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – Exclusive

Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll

Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy

Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse

Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls

What the Fluff Inspire Imagination

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – Exclusive

Barbie Vacation House – Exclusive • LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Exclusive

Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – Exclusive

Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – Exclusive

LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – Exclusive

LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – Exclusive

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – Exclusive

Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – Exclusive

Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – Exclusive

Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur

MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1,092pcs

LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set

World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls

Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder • Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

Pixobitz Studio

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition

LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

OSMO Creative Starter Kit – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – Exclusive

Our Generation Hair Salon Playset

PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – Exclusive

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy

Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise

5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset

Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine

LEGO Succulents – Exclusive

Inspire Active Play

FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – Exclusive

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set

Target Toy Shopping Cart – Exclusive

Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset

NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster

Pop It Pro

Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – Exclusive

Inspire Fun Family Moments

Yahtzee Frenzy – Exclusive

Hand to Hand Wombat

Inspire Future Gamers

Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set – Exclusive

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula Battle Set – Exclusive

Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack

Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





















