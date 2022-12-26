Weather Authority: Temperatures set to gradually increase, lead to warm holiday weekend

Cold weather will continue across the Delaware Valley, with temperatures gradually rising until a warm New Year's holiday weekend.

Morning temperatures across the area are lingering in the 20s but will rise above freezing.

Lake-effect snow is still impacting Canada and upstate New York, but a high-pressure system is keeping conditions dry in our area.

Wednesday and Thursday's temperatures will also be warmer and conditions will be sunny.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will be above average, in the 50s on Friday and Saturday and 60 on Sunday. The average temperature for this time of year is 43 degrees, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority team.

Rain is expected to move in Saturday evening and linger into Sunday, with showers being on and off.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Above freezing. High: 36, Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: A bit milder. High: 45, Low: 24

THURSDAY: Above average. High: 47, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Fine Friday. High: 52, Low: 29

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 54, Low: 40

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 60, Low: 48

MONDAY: Fabulous fifties. High: 54, Low: 43