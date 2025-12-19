Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia weather: High wind warning in place Friday evening

Published  December 19, 2025 6:19pm EST
Weather
Weather Authority: Friday 5 p.m. forecast amid High Wind Advisory

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr details the winds happening Friday evening and what to expect in weather this weekend.

    • High wind warning is in effect until 10:00 p.m. in the region.
    • Temperatures dropping significantly with lows in the 20s overnight.
    • Slight warm-up expected by Sunday with highs around 50 degrees.

PHILADELPHIA - Hold onto your hats, folks, as fierce winds continue to sweep through the region, bringing a chill to central Pennsylvania.

High winds and dropping temperatures 

The winds today have been relentless, with gusts reaching up to 50 miles an hour in Philadelphia and 44 miles an hour in Lancaster. 

The high wind warning remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. tonight. 

Temperatures have taken a nosedive, dropping from morning highs in the lower 60s to 45 degrees in Philadelphia. 

Expect overnight lows in the 20s, with Allentown hitting 23 and Wilmington at 26. 

The strong southerly winds this morning transitioned to ferocious westerly winds Friday afternoon, causing potential for weak limbs to fall and scattered power outages. 

As the storm front moves away, fair weather high pressure is trying to build in, creating a pressure gradient that will keep the winds active until late tonight. 

Weekend weather outlook 

Tomorrow, temperatures will start in the 20s and rise to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. It will be sunny, and the winds will be more settled, making it feel better than Friday night. 

Sunday brings a bit of relief with temperatures around 50 degrees, feeling milder before dropping back to the 30s on Monday. 

The week ahead includes a chance of showers on Tuesday and Christmas Day, with temperatures reaching 48 degrees. 

