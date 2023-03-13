Expand / Collapse search
Temple ousts coach Aaron McKie after 4 seasons

Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Aaron McKie of the Temple Owls looks on against the Houston Cougars at the Liacouras Center on February 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Temple coach Aaron McKie is out after four years and no NCAA Tournament appearances and will become a special advisor to the athletic department, the school announced Monday.

McKie, who starred at Temple under Hall of Fame coach John Chaney and played for the Philadelphia 76ers in a long NBA career, went 52-56 in four seasons, including 16-16 in 2022-23.

"Aaron has been a role model both as a student-athlete, a professional player and as our coach, representing the university and the program in the finest manner. We are extremely grateful for his service to Temple and the men’s basketball program," athletic director Arthur Johnson said.

The Owls finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference this season with a 10-8 record and were the only AAC team to defeat No. 1 Houston in the regular season, a 56-55 road win on Jan. 22. It was one of two wins over AP Top 25 opponents. Temple also beat then-No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Nov. 11.

But that wasn't enough for McKie, who succeeded Fran Dunphy, to keep his job. Temple hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

"Temple has been and always will be home for me and I wish the program nothing but success," McKie said.