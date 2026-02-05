Expand / Collapse search
Police: Potentially linked break-ins reported in Abington Township

Updated  February 5, 2026 11:05pm EST
Police in Abington Township are warning residents to stay alert after two break-ins in the Rydal section last month, which investigators believe may be connected.

What we know:

Investigators say the first break-in happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 18 at a home on the 700 block of Washington Lane, across from Abington Friends School. No one was home at the time, and several valuable items, including jewelry, were taken, according to Ed Quinn, deputy chief of police.

The day before, someone tried to break into a home on the 800 block of Meetinghouse Road. In that case, the suspect was unsuccessful because someone was home and a light was on, police said.

Police believe the burglar tried to get into both homes through a basement window. They say it is not uncommon for break-ins to happen during dinnertime hours in the winter, when it gets dark earlier.

Police say both homes were targeted in the early evening, and the suspect may have been scared off by signs that someone was home.

How to protect yourself

What you can do:

Police are encouraging residents to keep their homes well lit, lock all doors and windows and avoid keeping valuables in the master bedroom, which is often the first place thieves look. Installing a security system and making the home appear occupied—such as parking a car in the driveway or leaving a TV or radio on—can also help, Quinn said. 

"Make sure, if possible, to park a car in the driveway, play a TV or radio, anything to make sure it looks like somebody's home if you are going to be out," he added. 

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras, especially footage from Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, and to report anything unusual.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.

The Source: Information from the Abington Township Police Department.

