Tennessee man reportedly sues Popeyes after popular chicken sandwich sells out, citing ‘wasted time’

Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich caused such a frenzy that it quickly sold out, apparently causing a man to sue the fast-food chain for running out of the popular sandwich.

The Times Free Press reported that Craig Barr from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is accusing the company of false advertising and deceptive business practices which resulted in “countless time driving” trying to find a local chain that wasn’t sold out of the highly coveted trending sandwich.

According to the Press, Barr also claimed that he was robbed of $25 by someone who posted a Cragslist ad claiming he could get Barr a sandwich.

Barr said that he met someone behind a Popeyes on Monday and handed him the $25, but when the man walked into the restaurant, he never came back, Barr said.

"I can't get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can't think straight," he told the Press on Thursday. "It just consumes you.“

Barr’s civil action suit was filed Wednesday with Hamilton County Circuit Clerk Larry Henry. The lawsuit seeks $5,000 in damages and accuses the company of “deceptive business practices,” saying it purposely undersold the sandwich in order to gain popularity.

Popeyes tweeted early this week announcing that the sandwich was officially sold out nationwide, but even before the announcement, getting a hold of one was no easy task, with lines lasting hours and individual locations selling out of supplies.

“Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” tweeted the company.

The sandwich became so popular that it influenced various internet memes and parodies and created chaos at various locations as crowds tried in earnest to get their hands on the official trending food of the summer.

Popeyes did hint at the sandwich’s imminent return, even offering a chance for hungry fans to be alerted as soon as the popular sandwich makes a comeback on their app, if push notifications are enabled.