Texas girl, 10, who made hand-sewn coronavirus masks for nurses, killed in ATV accident

The heartwarming story of a curly-haired 10-year-old girl who sewed coronavirus masks and donated them to nurses at a Texas hospital turned tragic last week when she was killed in an ATV accident.

Lexi Collins made the masks earlier this month for nurses at Anson General Hospital who were among those mourning her death Friday.

Texas TV station KTXS featured Lexi on its Facebook page April 6.

“Thankful for a beautiful donation of masks by a special 5th grader from Munday, Texas. Thank you Lexi Collins,” the hospital wrote on its Facebook page.

“Thank you all for making my girl’s day by thanking her publicly!” Lexi’s mom, Jara Collins, said in response. “She loves to sew, and I’m a nurse so she wants to help out all the nurses she can. Praying you all stay safe throughout all this! Lexi is so glad to help out!”

Lexi’s obituary said that with schools closed she spent countless hours making 100 coronavirus masks. No further details about the accident were made available.

"Lexi was a remarkable child,” Munday City Councilwoman Karen Logan said, according to KTXS. “She was bright, talented, wise beyond her years, but overall had the most precious spirit I've ever known."

Her funeral was Monday. Mourners were required to wear masks and to observe social distancing, pursuant to state and local coronavirus restrictions.

