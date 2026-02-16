Expand / Collapse search

Drone helps police find missing child in Ocean Township woods

By
Published  February 16, 2026 2:54pm EST
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Police use drone to locate missing child in Ocean Township

Police use drone to locate missing child in Ocean Township

The Ocean Township Police Department is crediting a drone for helping to safely locate a missing runaway child.

The Brief

    • A child was found with the help of a drone in Ocean Township last week.
    • The drone was able to locate the child in a densely wooded area.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The search for a child in Ocean Township came to a quick and successful end thanks to the help of some potentially lifesaving technology.

What we know:

The Ocean Township Police Department is crediting a drone for helping to safely locate a missing runaway child during freezing temperatures last week.

Video shows the drone footage that helped officers locate the child in a densely wooded area along Oyster Creek.

The police department says it currently has three FAA-licensed pilots who operate their drones.

What they're saying:

"Given the frigid conditions and heavy wooded terrain, the integration of technology played a critical role in preventing what could have escalated into a serious or potentially life-threatening situation," police said in a release.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Ocean Township Police Department.

New JerseyNews