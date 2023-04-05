‘The Masked Singer’: Doll revealed, sent home after rocking out

"The Masked Singer" paid tribute to Warner Bros. movies on Wednesday — and unmasked a legendary rock icon in the process.

Dee Snider, the lead singer and songwriter of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister, was unmasked as the Doll. The 68-year-old rock band rose to recognition with the 1980s hit songs "We’re Not Gonna Take it" and "I Wanna Rock."

"You guys all look like you’re shocked," Nick Cannon said to the panelists who weren’t able to correctly predict that Snider was underneath the mask despite being guessed in past seasons.

"I’ve guessed him so many times on this show," Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said.

Doll revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Snider added: "I can’t believe you guys didn’t get it," "You were right in – certainly around it."

Doll performs during "WB Movie Night." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

Twisted Sister officially retired in 2015 in light of drummer A.J. Pero's death that same year from an apparent heart attack, People magazine reported. In 2021, Snider released a solo album "Leave A Scar."

"I was a huge fan. ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ – one of the great rock songs of all time – of history – and I’ve always loved your style and everything man," Robin Thicke told Snider.

Doll in the "80s Night" episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

Mantis saved from elimination

While Mantis was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday night’s new episode – the celebrity was ultimately saved from elimination.

Mantis performs in the "WB Movie Night" episode Wednesday night. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

The insect was saved using the ‘Ding Dong, Keep It On Bell’ – granting him another opportunity to compete on the show.

The new concept and major twist for Season 9 can save a masked singer from elimination by ringing the bell.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Don't miss out on next week's episode when contestants try to soar to new heights and galaxies during "Space Night."

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

