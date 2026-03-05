Man accused of following, assaulting 11-year-old girl at Chester County Walmart
PHILADELPHIA - A Chester County man is accused of the indecent assault of an 11-year-old girl, who investigators say he followed around a Walmart.
What we know:
Investigators believe the incident happened at the Walmart in West Sadsbury Township.
Joseph Bouffard, 26, is accused of following the 11-year-old girl around the store before having "indecent contact" with the victim.
Bouffard fled the store immediately after the incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
What's next:
Bouffard was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old, indecent assault of a person less than 16-years-old, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.