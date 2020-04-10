‘NeXt’ on FOX: The terrifying reality of a rogue AI program mirrors real-world consequences
“NeXt“ on FOX examines the real-world consequences of technology and the terrors of rogue artificial intelligence.
‘The Masked Singer’ reveal: The Dragon spits fire, but gets snuffed out by judges
The Dragon is dra-gone. Here’s who was under the fiery mask.
‘Filthy Rich’: Kim Cattrall gets candid on her character Margaret Monreaux
“Filthy Rich” follows a mega-rich Southern evangelical family, the Monreauxes, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network.
A behind the scenes look at return of 'Cosmos' on FOX
Get ready to explore the stars and beyond like you've never seen before. It will all unfold right before your eyes on the new FOX series "Cosmos: Possible Worlds." Jake Hamilton has this report.
‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 takes flight with the Snow Owls
The Snow Owls from the “The Masked Singer” is sure to have everyone seeing double.
‘I Can See Your Voice’: Here’s everything you need to know about FOX’s new mystery singing show
Here's what you'll need to know about FOX's new mystery singing competition, "I Can See Your Voice."
Women take over Monday nights on FOX with fall shows ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘L.A.’s Finest’
Iconic female characters are taking over FOX Monday nights this fall with the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest” and the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” which are both coming to screens on Sept. 21.
'We turned it into a positive': 'The Masked Singer' panelists on filming season 4 during COVID-19 pandemic
Fans are getting a first look at season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” which premieres Sept. 23 on FOX.
‘COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS’ joins virtual classroom with printable study guides for students
As many students adapt to new online learning environments, the “COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS” episode-by-episode educational discussion guide will serve as a companion to the show’s upcoming season.
‘COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS’: Emmy Award-winning show to make return Sept. 22 on FOX
The third installment of the series will take its global audience on a lavish journey across the universe.
Season 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’ could feature some of your favorite athletes
The newest season of “The Masked Singer” could leave sports fans blown away by who’s really underneath the costume.
‘The Masked Singer’: These fun clues will have you guessing which stars will appear on FOX in new season
The popular, Emmy-nominated show will make its return to FOX for its 4th season in September.
World Series champion revealed as the Rhino on 'The Masked Singer'
The Rhino was revealed to be a World Series-winning pitcher on Wednesday night’s episode of FOX’s '“The Masked Singer.”
‘Empire’ composer and musicians harmonize from home amid COVID-19 pandemic
A new documentary captures how composer Fil Eisler and the musicians for the FOX TV show “Empire” have managed to create harmony from home.
Family recreates 'The Simpsons' opening sequence amid coronavirus isolation
A family that had grown bored during social isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic decided to use old Halloween costumes to recreate the opening sequence from “The Simpsons.”