Police: Email threat naming Williamstown HS staff prompted school closures, police presence

Schools in Williamstown were placed on lockdown early Friday morning before being closed for the day due to a security threat.

Police from multiple departments, including Rowan University, could be seen outside of the Williamstown High School.

A parent told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that they were alerted via text that a security threat was being investigated by the Monroe Township Police Department.

Monroe Police posted an announcement on Facebook saying, "The Monroe Township Police Department is aware of a possible school threat. We are actively investigating this threat. All students are safe. This is an active investigation, no additional information will be given out at this time."

Law enforcement told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that an email threat was sent to the Williamstown High School principal around 6:30 a.m.

The email listed specific names of staff members at the school, according to police.

Authorities say there were between 30 - 50 students at the school at the time the email was read and it was immediately placed on lockdown.

Officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded to help clear the school and divert buses to other locations.

A full sweep was conducted of the school and no threats were found on campus, police say.

Authorities have not identified the person who sent the email, according to officials.

The FBI and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Monroe Township Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.