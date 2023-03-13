Expand / Collapse search
Toddler chasing deadly snake leads to nest discovery with 110 eggs

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 6:58PM
Wild Nature
Fox TV Stations
snake3.jpg article

A toddler chasing a deadly snake discovered a nest. (Credit: WILD Conservation)

SYDNEY, Australia - An Australian toddler chasing a deadly snake led to the discovery of a snake's nest with 110 eggs. 

The WILD Conservation in Sydney posted the story on its Facebook page. 

The organization said a resident called saying they had problems with eastern brown snakes, and at one point, had 10 hatching snakes in their front garden. 

A few weeks later, the resident's toddler was found chasing another hatching snake. 

WILD officials responded and started to dig in the resident's yard where the found more than 100 hatched Eastern Brown Snake eggs. They believe the eggs came from multiple females over the past several years. 

They also believed the females formed a communal or picked an annual nesting site.

"The first baby brown showed itself after Kane dug around a little," WILD said on its workers in a Facebook post. "Then as we lifted the slab, a 3ft Red Bellied Black Snake shot out and was quickly captured, and after a bit more poking around, Rachael spotted a 2ft Eastern Brown Snake slithering at full speed from under the slab."

WILD workers also found two larger snakes in the area. They were found with opaque eyes and rough skin possibly due to the abundance of food in the area such as frogs, skinks and young snakes. 

"We'll be back there soon to oversee the removal of the path and safe relocation of any more snakes," WILD added. 

According to the Australian Museum, the Eastern Brown Snake is one of the most venomous snakes in the country. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 