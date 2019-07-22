Tom Hanks embodies Mister Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ trailer

The highly anticipated first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” has been released, featuring Tom Hanks as a red sweater-clad Rogers.

The trailer premiered Monday and shows the Oscar-winning actor portraying the beloved children’s TV host and educator, who died in 2003.

The film is loosely based on a 1998 Esquire article by journalist Tom Junod profiling the life of the iconic television personality, his work and inspirational lessons taught through his television show.

Many familiar Mr. Rogers fixtures can be seen throughout the trailer, including the puppets King Friday and Daniel Striped Tiger, and even a recreation of the famous introduction to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” where Hanks changes his shoes and sings “It’s a Beautiful day in the Neighborhood.”

Director Marielle Heller told Entertainment Weekly that the Mr. Rogers biopic was filmed in the original studio in Pittsburgh where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was filmed.

The movie is set to be released on Nov. 22.