Train with 33 on board strikes vehicle in Galloway Township: NJ Transit

The Brief The New Jersey Transit Police are investigating after a train collided with a car in Galloway Township. NJ Transit says the train was headed to Atlantic City from Philly and hit an unoccupied car at a crossing near Absecon.



An investigation is underway after a NJ Transit train struck a vehicle Tuesday night.

A NJ Transit representative says no one on board was injured.

What we know:

According to NJ Transit, at around 8:19 p.m., Atlantic City Rail Line train 4639 left from 30th Street Station in Philly at 7:03 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Atlantic City at 8:37 p.m.

The train then struck a vehicle at the Pomona Road crossing in Galloway Township.

NJ Transit says of the 33 customers and crew members on board the train, no injuries were reported.

They say the car struck at the crossing was unoccupied at the time of impact.

Service has resumed with 30-minute delays expected.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was live at the scene and said the driver of the vehicle was driving on Pomona Road and tried crossing the train tracks when it got stuck while he attempted to make a U-turn.

That's when the driver hopped out of his car with moments to spare before the train crashed into the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Details on the person operating the vehicle that was struck in the crossing, has not been released.

What's next:

The New Jersey Transit Police are investigating.