Trump hosting rally in Harrisburg in first Pennsylvania visit since assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Pennsylvania for his first visit to the state since surviving an attempted assassination earlier this month.

The tragic shooting erupted during a campaign rally in Bulter, Pennsylvania, on July 14, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet after gunfire rang out from a nearby roof where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was gunned down just moments later.

On Wednesday, the former president will return to the state of Pennsylvania for an indoor campaign rally in Harrisburg, which is nearly 4 hours from Butler.

Related article

Increased security is expected as the U.S. Secret Service continues to receive criticism for their actions prior to the assassination attempt.

The rally comes as the countdown to Election Day is now less than 100 days, and Trump shifts his focus to Harris as the likely Democratic nominee.

FOX 29 will have live coverage of the event, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.